WEDNESDAY
Basketball
NIACC women at Southwestern CC, 5:30 p.m.
NIACC men at Southwestern CC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
NIACC at Iowa Central, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Basketball
Mason City boys at New Hampton, 7:45 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City boys vs. Dowling Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mason City vs. Ankeny, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Quad, at Newman Catholic, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Basketball
Clear Lake girls vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at North Butler, 6:15 p.m.
NIACC women at John Wood CC, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake boys vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:45 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at North Butler, 7:45 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Alexandria, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Basketball
NIACC women vs. Lincoln Land CC, 1 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls vs. Bishop Garrigan, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. Bishop Garrigan, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Clear Lake at St. Ansgar, 9 a.m.
NIACC at University of Dubuque, 9 a.m.
Mason City at Cedar Falls, Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Mason City boys/girls at Newton, Varsity Invitational, 9 a.m.
Track and Field
NIACC men/women at Minnesota State Chuck Peterson Open, TBA
MONDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls vs. Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. Clear Lake, 7:45 p.m.
Bowling
Mason City vs. Waukee at Mystic Lanes, 3:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
Basketball
Newman Catholic girls vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7:45 p.m.
