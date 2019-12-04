WEDNESDAY

Basketball

NIACC women at Southwestern CC, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men at Southwestern CC, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

NIACC at Iowa Central, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Basketball

Mason City boys at New Hampton, 7:45 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City boys vs. Dowling Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mason City vs. Ankeny, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity Quad, at Newman Catholic, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Basketball

Clear Lake girls vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at North Butler, 6:15 p.m.

NIACC women at John Wood CC, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at North Butler, 7:45 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Alexandria, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Lincoln Land CC, 1 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. Bishop Garrigan, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Bishop Garrigan, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Clear Lake at St. Ansgar, 9 a.m.

NIACC at University of Dubuque, 9 a.m.

Mason City at Cedar Falls, Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Mason City boys/girls at Newton, Varsity Invitational, 9 a.m.

Track and Field

NIACC men/women at Minnesota State Chuck Peterson Open, TBA

MONDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Clear Lake, 7:45 p.m.

Bowling

Mason City vs. Waukee at Mystic Lanes, 3:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Basketball

Newman Catholic girls vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7:45 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments