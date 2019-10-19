SATURDAY

Volleyball

Clear Lake at Algona High School, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.

Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.

NIACC vs. St. Ambrose JV, 10 a.m.

NIACC vs. Red River, 11:45 a.m.

Soccer

NIACC women vs. Scott CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Scott CC, 3 p.m.

Basketball

NIACC women vs. TBA

Hockey

North Iowa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Hockey

North Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

Swimming

Mason City girls at Marshalltown YMCA, Varsity Tournament, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at Clarksville, Varsity Regionals,  7 p.m.

Basketball

NIACC women vs. Minnesota West Community and Technical College, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball

Mason City vs. Charles City, Varsity Regionals, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Crestwood, Varsity Regionals, 7 p.m.

NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross Country

Mason City Boys/Girls State Qualifying Meet, at Marshalltown, 4 p.m.

Newman Catholic Boys/Girls State Qualifying Meet, at Marshalltown, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake at Independence, 4 p.m., Varsity Regionals, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City girls at Marshalltown YMCA, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC vs. Wartburg JV, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Newman Catholic vs. South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.

Mason City vs. Ottumwa, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m.

Cross Country

NIACC Men/Women at NJCAA Region XI Championship, TBA

