WEDNESDAY
Baseball
NIACC at Grand View University, 3 p.m.
NIACC vs. Ontario, TBA
Soccer
NIACC men vs. Marshalltown CC, 2 p.m.
Softball
NIACC vs. Waldorf, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Southwestern CC, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Cross Country
Mason City at Birdsall Park-Cedar Falls, Varsity Invite, 4 p.m.
Clear Lake at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Iowa State, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
NIACC at Marshalltown CC, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball
Clear Lake at Forest City, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
NIACC men at St. Olaf Invite, 11 a.m.
Softball
NIACC at Winona State, 1 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Soccer
NIACC women at Iowa Western CC, 5 p.m.
NIACC men at Iowa Western CC, 7 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls at Peoria, 6:45 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Season Championships, at Mason City Motor Speedway, 4 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.
MONDAY
Cross Country
Mason City at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.
Golf
Mason City at Willow Creek, Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Mason City vs. Southeast Polk, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City at Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 3:30 p.m.
