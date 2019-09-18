WEDNESDAY

Baseball

NIACC at Grand View University, 3 p.m.

NIACC vs. Ontario, TBA

Soccer

NIACC men vs. Marshalltown CC, 2 p.m.

Softball

NIACC vs. Waldorf, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Southwestern CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross Country

Mason City at Birdsall Park-Cedar Falls, Varsity Invite, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Ventura Baptist Camp, Varsity Invite, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

NIACC at Iowa State, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

NIACC at Marshalltown CC, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Volleyball

Clear Lake at Forest City, Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

NIACC men at St. Olaf Invite, 11 a.m.

Softball

NIACC at Winona State, 1 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Soccer

NIACC women at Iowa Western CC, 5 p.m.

NIACC men at Iowa Western CC, 7 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls at Peoria, 6:45 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Season Championships, at Mason City Motor Speedway, 4 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.

MONDAY

Cross Country

Mason City at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake at Joe Sheldon County Park, Varsity Meet, 5 p.m.

Golf

Mason City at Willow Creek, Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball

Mason City vs. Southeast Polk, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City at Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 3:30 p.m.

