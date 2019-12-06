North Butler-Clarksville 58, Northwood-Kensett 24

The North Butler-Clarksville wrestling team beat Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night by a 58-24 score, as the Bearcats took 10 of 14 possible matches. 

Klayton Adama-Blackdeer took a 15-7 decision over Northwood-Kensett's Dalton Logeman, earning four points for North Butler. Cade Hardy then beat Drew Wilder in a fall at 3:14. 

