North Butler-Clarksville 58, Northwood-Kensett 24
The North Butler-Clarksville wrestling team beat Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night by a 58-24 score, as the Bearcats took 10 of 14 possible matches.
Klayton Adama-Blackdeer took a 15-7 decision over Northwood-Kensett's Dalton Logeman, earning four points for North Butler. Cade Hardy then beat Drew Wilder in a fall at 3:14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.