North Butler 3, Central Springs 0
The North Butler volleyball team extended its winning streak with its sixth straight victory on Thursday, as the Bearcats beat Central Springs 3-0.
Though it was a sweep, the match was a close one. North Butler won the first set, 25-23, and the second set 25-20, before winning the match with a 25-15 victory in set number three.
Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led the Bearcats with 10 kills, while junior Brooke Trees had 18 digs on the night.
With the victory, North Butler improved to 8-1 on the season, while Central Springs fell to 1-5. The Bearcats' next match is Tuesday, against Saint Ansgar, while the Panthers will play next on Tuesday at Nashua-Plainfield.
