Lake Mills 2, North Butler 0
North Butler 2, Hampton-Dumont 0
North Butler 2, Nashua-Plainfield 0
The North Butler volleyball team won two of its three matches on Tuesday night at Nashua-Plainfield High School, as the Bearcats lost to Lake Mills, but swept Hampton-Dumont and Nashua-Plainfield in straight sets to improve to 23-9 on the season.
North Butler will finish the regular season on Tuesday with a game against Rockford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.