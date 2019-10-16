Lake Mills 2,  North Butler 0

North Butler 2, Hampton-Dumont 0

North Butler 2, Nashua-Plainfield 0

The North Butler volleyball team won two of its three matches on Tuesday night at Nashua-Plainfield High School, as the Bearcats lost to Lake Mills, but swept Hampton-Dumont and Nashua-Plainfield in straight sets to improve to 23-9 on the season. 

North Butler will finish the regular season on Tuesday with a game against Rockford. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments