North Butler 3, Saint Ansgar 0

The North Butler volleyball team swept St. Ansgar in three sets,although the match was closer than it appeared by the final score. 

In the first set, the Bearcats beat the Saints 25-16. The next two sets were close, 25-23, and 25-22 respectively. Senior Cassidy Stadut led the Bearcats with 11 kills. Junior Brynn Salge had 26 assists. 

With the win, North Butler has now won seven straight matches, while St. Ansgar fell to 2-5 on the season. The Saints will play on Thursday, against Nashua-Plainfield, while the Bearcats will play at Osage. 

