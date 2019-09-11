North Butler 3, Saint Ansgar 0
The North Butler volleyball team swept St. Ansgar in three sets,although the match was closer than it appeared by the final score.
In the first set, the Bearcats beat the Saints 25-16. The next two sets were close, 25-23, and 25-22 respectively. Senior Cassidy Stadut led the Bearcats with 11 kills. Junior Brynn Salge had 26 assists.
With the win, North Butler has now won seven straight matches, while St. Ansgar fell to 2-5 on the season. The Saints will play on Thursday, against Nashua-Plainfield, while the Bearcats will play at Osage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.