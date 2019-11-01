Janesville 3, North Butler 0

The North Butler volleyball team got swept on Thursday in the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals, as Janesville advanced to the championship game. The Bearcats lost by set scores of 25-18, 25-12, and 25-13. 

Janesville will play on Tuesday against Gladdbrook-Reinbeck for the regional title at Clarksville High School. 

