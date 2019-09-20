AGWSR 3, North Butler 2

The North Butler volleyball team got off to a hot start in Thursday's match against AGWSR, as the Bearcats got out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to set wins of 25-16, and 25-20 to begin the day. But a win was not to be. 

In set three, the Bearcats just barely lost out on the clinching set win, as the Cougars won 25-23. AGWSR took then took set four 25-19, and then won the match by winning the final frame 15-9. 

The loss was the second straight defeat for North Butler, which is now 11-5 on the season. Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led the Bearcats with 10 kills, while junior Brooke Trees had an impressive 26 digs. 

