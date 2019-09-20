AGWSR 3, North Butler 2
The North Butler volleyball team got off to a hot start in Thursday's match against AGWSR, as the Bearcats got out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to set wins of 25-16, and 25-20 to begin the day. But a win was not to be.
In set three, the Bearcats just barely lost out on the clinching set win, as the Cougars won 25-23. AGWSR took then took set four 25-19, and then won the match by winning the final frame 15-9.
The loss was the second straight defeat for North Butler, which is now 11-5 on the season. Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led the Bearcats with 10 kills, while junior Brooke Trees had an impressive 26 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.