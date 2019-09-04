North Butler 3, Newman Catholic 1
The North Butler volleyball team came out victorious against Newman Catholic on Tuesday, as the Bearcats beat the Knights three sets to one.
It was an offensive outburst for the Bearcats. Three players finished with double-digit kills, led by Sydney Eiklenborg, with 13. Cassidy Staudt was second with 12, while Kristin Dralle was third on the team, with 10.
Junior Brooke Trees had a team-high 13 digs for the Bearcats.
North Butler won the first set, 25-19, and then lost set two to the Knights, 25-22. But the Bearcats bounced back, and took sets three and four by scores of 25-21, and 25-19.
The win the fifth straight for North Butler, which will play against on Thursday, at Central Springs.
The loss dropped Newman Catholic to 0-2. The Knights will play on Thursday, against Nashua-Plainfield.
