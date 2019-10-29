North Butler 3, Saint Ansgar 0
The North Butler volleyball team advanced to the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals on Monday with a 3-0 win over St. Ansgar. The Bearcats won sets one, two, and five by scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 26-24, and lost set three, 25-20.
Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led the team with 10 kills, while seniors Kristin Dralle and Cassidy Staudt, along with freshman Kiya Johnson each had nine. Junior Brynn Salge had 34 assists, and junior Brooke Trees finished with 24 digs.
Saint Ansgar junior Gracie Urbatsch had a team-high 12 kills.
North Butler will play at Janesville on Thursday night in the regional semifinals.
