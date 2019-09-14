Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0

The North Butler football had its worst game of the season on Friday night, as the Bearcats fell to Dike-New Hartford by a score of 69-0. 

Through their first two games, North Butler had allowed only six total points to opposing offenses.

With the loss, North Butler falls to 1-2 on the season. The Bearcats will play at home against Belmond-Klemme on Friday. 

