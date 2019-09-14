Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0
The North Butler football had its worst game of the season on Friday night, as the Bearcats fell to Dike-New Hartford by a score of 69-0.
Through their first two games, North Butler had allowed only six total points to opposing offenses.
With the loss, North Butler falls to 1-2 on the season. The Bearcats will play at home against Belmond-Klemme on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.