Denver 28, North Butler 0

The North Butler football team has had a rough time this season on offense, as the Bearcats have been held scoreless in six of their eight games this year. On Friday night, it happened again, as the Bearcats were beaten by Denver 28-0. 

North Butler has not scored since its 34-14 loss to Belmond-Klemme on September 20. 

The Bearcats will finish up their season on Friday, with a home game against Sumner-Fredricksburg.

