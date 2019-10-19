Denver 28, North Butler 0
The North Butler football team has had a rough time this season on offense, as the Bearcats have been held scoreless in six of their eight games this year. On Friday night, it happened again, as the Bearcats were beaten by Denver 28-0.
North Butler has not scored since its 34-14 loss to Belmond-Klemme on September 20.
The Bearcats will finish up their season on Friday, with a home game against Sumner-Fredricksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.