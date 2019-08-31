Nashua-Plainfield 6, North Butler 2
The North Butler football team lost a low-scoring game against Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night, as the Huskies beat the Bearcats, 6-2.
North Butler quarterback Kolben Miller was 3-of-9 passing, with 27 total yards through the air. Miller was also the team's leading rusher on the night, as he ran for 62 yards on 10 carries.
Sophomore Isaac Baker had a team-high 11 tackles.
North Butler's next game will be on the road, against Central Springs.
