North Butler 3, Rockford 0
The North Butler volleyball team swept Rockford in three sets on Tuesday, as the Bearcats rode a strong offensive showing from junior Sydney Eiklenborg to their fourth straight win.
Eiklenborg finished the day with 17 kills. Junior Brynn Salge contributed 28 assists, while junior Brooke Trees led the Bearcats with 12 digs.
North Butler won the first set by a 25-16 score, and then scraped by for a second set victory, 25-22. The Bearcats then sealed the win with a 25-17 win in the final frame.
The win improved North Butler's record to 16-8 on the season. The Bearcats will play again on Saturday in a tournament at North Iowa Community School, in Buffalo Center. Rockford is now 6-11, after their seventh straight defeat. The Warriors will play on Friday, against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
