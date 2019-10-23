North Butler 3, Rockford 1
The North Butler volleyball team beat Rockford in four sets on Tuesday, to advance to Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinals.
The Bearcats lost the first set 25-23, and then swept the final three frames by scores of 25-7, 25-23, and 30-28.
Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led the Bearcats with 23 kills and 13 digs on the night. Senior Cassidy Staudt had an impressive 17 kills.
Senior Amber Reams led the Warriors with 12 kills. The loss ends the season for Rockford, while North Butler will play on Monday, against Saint Ansgar.
