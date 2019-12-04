North Butler 45, Northwood-Kensett 28

The North Butler girls basketball team opened its season with a victory against Northwood-Kensett at home on Tuesday. 

The Bearcats outscored the Vikings 27-10 in the first half. Both teams scored 18 points in the second half.

North Butler will play at Newman Catholic on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday. 

