North Butler 45, Northwood-Kensett 28
The North Butler girls basketball team opened its season with a victory against Northwood-Kensett at home on Tuesday.
The Bearcats outscored the Vikings 27-10 in the first half. Both teams scored 18 points in the second half.
North Butler will play at Newman Catholic on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
