North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 1

North Butler volleyball came out on top over Northwood-Kensett, 3-1 on Thursday. The Bearcats on the first set, 25-28, before dropping set two by a 25-17 score. In the third set, the two teams battled to the wire, with North Butler winning 25-23. In the fourth and final set, the Bearcats beat the Vikings, 25-14. 

With the win, North Butler is 1-0 on the season, and will play at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Saturday. 

Brylee Hoeppner had a team-high six kills for Northwood-Kensett, also leading the team with eight digs. The Vikings next game will be on Tuesday, at Nashua-Plainfield. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments