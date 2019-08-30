North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 1
North Butler volleyball came out on top over Northwood-Kensett, 3-1 on Thursday. The Bearcats on the first set, 25-28, before dropping set two by a 25-17 score. In the third set, the two teams battled to the wire, with North Butler winning 25-23. In the fourth and final set, the Bearcats beat the Vikings, 25-14.
With the win, North Butler is 1-0 on the season, and will play at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Saturday.
Brylee Hoeppner had a team-high six kills for Northwood-Kensett, also leading the team with eight digs. The Vikings next game will be on Tuesday, at Nashua-Plainfield.
