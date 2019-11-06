The 6th Annual Nora Springs Fire Wives Fundraiser will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the fire barn.
The event, which benefits the volunteer fire fighter efforts of Nora Springs Farm and Fire, will feature crafts, home-based vendors, bake sale, raffle, and a large number of silent auction items.
A lunch menu will also be available.
Additional details can be found on the department’s Facebook page. Nora Springs Farm and Fire is located at 42 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs.
