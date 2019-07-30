The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting nominations for the Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala Awards.The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities a great place to work and live.

Four awards being given at the gala include Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Business of the Year Award and Innovation Award.

Nominations can be made by contacting the Pappajohn Center directly for an application, or on the Pappajohn Center website at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/gala.

Nominations are due September 16, 2019.

Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.

