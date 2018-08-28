In 2014, the National Association for Gun Rights and Iowa Gun Owners sent then candidate Rod Blum their Federal Candidate survey asking for his positions on various gun-related issues. This survey asked Blum if he would support repealing the “Lautenberg Domestic Misdemeanor Gun Ban.” The Lautenberg Amendment, named after Senator Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey, became law in 1996. This law made it illegal for anyone convicted of domestic violence to purchase a gun. The Lautenberg Amendment also made it a crime to knowingly sell a firearm to anyone convicted of domestic violence. Domestic abuse victims need such protections because, according to the American Journal of Public Health, these victims are five times as likely to end up dead if their abuser can access a gun. Senator Lautenberg argued that wife-beaters and child-abusers should not have guns. But Rod Blum wanted to repeal the Lautenberg Amendment, in essence saying, wife-beaters and child-abusers should have guns.
The Iowa Gun Owners survey continued by asking then candidate Rod Blum if he would support the repeal of Federal “gun-free school zone” laws. The Gun-Free School Zone Act passed in 1990 forbade unauthorized individuals from carrying a loaded or unsecured firearm inside or within 1000 feet of a school. The Gun-Free School Act of 1994 required schools to expel students who brought a gun to school. Blum said he opposes these gun-free school laws. Schools should be places for safe learning. Guns do not belong in schools. Does Rod Blum think that guns should be allowed in schools?
On that same survey, Blum also vowed to oppose any expansion of background checks to purchase a firearm. Those who currently wish to purchase guns or ammo without undergoing a background check can do so through private gun sales or over the internet. Most gun owners and NRA members want universal background checks. They support universal background checks because, as law-abiding citizens, they do not want criminals and people with mental health issues to access guns. But Rod Blum opposed universal background checks.
In April 2017, I attended an event here in Cedar Rapids where Congressman Blum spoke. Based on Blum’s answers discussed above, I hoped to press Blum on his support for domestic abusers having guns, his apparent desire to allow guns in schools, and his opposition to universal background checks.
After the event I talked to Congressman Blum and told him that I had some questions for him about guns. I gave these written questions to Congressman Blum with my contact information. Congressman Blum took the paper, shook my hand, looked me straight in the eye, and promised to respond with his answers to these questions. Rod Blum never contacted me about this or answered my questions. If Rod Blum believes that domestic abusers should have access to guns, he should not represent us in Congress. If Rod Blum believes that guns belong in schools, he needs a different job. If Rod Blum opposes universal background checks, he should retire his seat to someone serious about gun safety. As a parent of young children, I do not want guns in schools. As a concerned citizen, I do not want women and children who have suffered abuse to be shot by their abusers. And as a voter, I do not want a representative who tells me to my face he will answer these questions, and then breaks that promise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.