On Wednesday, Oct. 6, meet at the Clear Lake Seawall by 4:50 p.m. to enjoy a casual group ride around the lake. The ride is sponsored by the North Iowa Touring Club. Contact is Earl Hill at earl@earlwhill.com.
NITC Wednesday Night Group Bike Ride in Clear Lake
