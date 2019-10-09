A family science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the NIACC campus.
The event, featuring exhibits and hands-on activities for all ages, is designed to inspire and engage youth, and introduce families to various STEM careers in the area.
Activities include a 3D anatomy experience, virtual reality simulator, science experiments, star lab, and technology toys. Snacks will also be provided.
The NIACC Family STEM Festival is open to the public and free to attend. The campus is located at 500 College Drive, Mason City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.