STEM Festival

Young Iowa children study a model of the human brain at a STEM event in Waterloo.

A family science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the NIACC campus.

The event, featuring exhibits and hands-on activities for all ages, is designed to inspire and engage youth, and introduce families to various STEM careers in the area.

Activities include a 3D anatomy experience, virtual reality simulator, science experiments, star lab, and technology toys. Snacks will also be provided.

The NIACC Family STEM Festival is open to the public and free to attend. The campus is located at 500 College Drive, Mason City.

