Glen Oaks 3, NIACC 1 (Match 1)

NIACC 3, McHenry 0 (Match 2)

SUGAR GROVE, IL. | The Trojans split their pair of matches in their second day of action at the Waubonsee Invite. They started the day with a four-set loss against Glen Oaks, losing 25-21, 25-27, 20-25, 20-25. They rebounded, however, with a sweep against McHenry, winning 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. 

Connor Guach led the team with 25 digs. Hannah Wagner had 27 kills, five ace serves, 20 digs and five blocks.

Kennedy Meister had 24 digs, three blocks and 14 kills. Sydney Roush had 41 assists, and Sarah Kimberly had eight kills.

"Our first match of the day we went point for point with Glen Oaks but struggled to get any momentum going," NIACC coach Chris Brandt said. "The second match against McHenry, we played much better together, and our defense gave us some great opportunities to keep playing. Overall, we went 2-2 this weekend and took a big step forward as a team."

