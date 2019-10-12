NIACC 3, Williston State 1
NDSCS 3, NIACC 1
The NIACC volleyball team split its two matches on Saturday, in day two of the Iowa Central Tournament. The Trojans beat Williston State in four sets, as they lost the first frame, 25-17, and then won each of the final three sets by scores of 26-24, 25-14, and 28-26.
In the second game, the Trojans lost in four sets to NDSCS. They won the first set, 25-22, and then lost the final three by scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 25-11.
Kennedy Meister led the way on offense for the Trojans, finishing with 33 kills on the day, along with six aces, 35 digs, and two blocks. Becca Steffen finished the day with 43 assists and 29 digs.
We had a very strong defense today but struggled to out together points along the way," coach Chris Brandt said. "This was probably our hardest tournament so f,r and good experience for the team as they had to play with tremendous grit to keep going."
