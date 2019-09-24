“Quilting Treasures” will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at North Iowa Area Community College Activity Center.

The event offers ideas and inspirations with an opportunity to hear from experts and enthusiasts in the art of quilting.

The featured speaker will be Tony Jacobson, a nationally-known quilt designer and teacher from “Piece Works Quilt Shop” in Winterset.

Multiple workshops will be presented throughout the day, featuring the latest and greatest quilting ideas and gadgets, pattern designs, and sewing techniques. 

Lunch and snacks are provided. The cost is $39. Reservations are taken at 1-888-Go NIACC (466-4222) ext. 4358 or 641-422-4358. The course number is 4834.

