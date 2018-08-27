BETTENDORF | The Trojans' men's and women's cross country teams competed in the NJCAA Region XI time trial Saturday. The women finished this with 58 points, and the men finished third with 72 points. Freshman Emma Davison led the women's team, finishing seventh with time of 22:34 in the 5K.
For the men, Abdiziz Wako placed fifth, finishing the 5K in 17:30.
Both the men's and women's teams are third in the season standings, trailing Hawkeye CC and Iowa Central.
