NIACC Community Education offers fun, interesting and informative classes for the public.
Classes being offered in Forest City include
• “Painless Public Speaking”
Are you one of those people who fears public speaking almost as much as death? Never fear. You will be transformed and rejuvenated to become a model of public speaking. All it takes is a little courage and skills learned in this class. Instructor is Scott Bertelsen. Tuition is $13. Class #4765 will be held September 12 in the FCHS classroom #302 across from the office from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
• “Write Your Memoirs”
Everyone has a story to tell…it is time to tell yours. Learn how to organize a book writing project, put words to paper and write your story. Whether writing your memoir to give your family as a gift or to get published, let’s get started writing. Instructor is Scott Bertelsen. Tuition is $13. Class #4763 will be held September 24, 6-7:30 p.m. in the FCHS room #302 across from the office.
• “Critique Your Stellar Obituary”
This class follows up on the class “How to Write a Stellar Obituary”. Bring your rough draft of your obituary to share with the class and receive helpful information and ideas to help make your obituary the best it can be. Instructor is Scott Berteslsen. Tuition is $13. Class #4762 will be held September 26 at the FCHS room #302 across from the office.
To pre-register for all classes or for more information, call 641-422-4358 or online at www.niacc.edu.
