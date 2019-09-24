NIACC Community Education offers fun, interesting and informative classes for the public.
Classes being offered in Forest City include:
• “How to Write a Children’s Story” #4764, 6-7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct.1, FCHS, Room 302. Ever feel like you had creative thoughts? Have you ever considered writing a children’s story: perhaps with fictional characters or maybe your child’s or grandchild’s story? This class will give you the steps needed to create your own children’s story. Ages 14 & older. Tuition: $13. Instructor: Scott Bertelsen.
• “Winter Bird Feeding” #4759, 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Thorpe Park. Learn which birds can be observed in North Iowa during the winter months and how you can attract them to your area. Various types of feeders will be discussed, as well as the foods the birds prefer when winter weather sets in. Other bird feeding tips will also be shared and hand-outs (including free samples of bird food) will be available for people to take home. Tuition: $10. Instructor: Lisa Ralls.
• “Watercolor Painting Basics #4770, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Forest Plaza Activity Room. Learn the basic techniques used to create beautiful watercolor paintings.This course will cover the basics, from mixing colors to experimenting with the various washes and styles used to paint original works of art. Teens through adults, all levels welcome. Supplies are included. Tuition: $28. Instructor: Jackie Terhark.
• “Bushels of Apples” #4767, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, FCHS Home Ec Room. Too many apples and not sure what to do with them? Homemade apples pies, applesauce, and dehydrated apples are all great things to make with a bushel of apples. Come, join this class for a “hands-on” learning experience on how to make all these things from apples and take home some great recipes. We will be making homemade applesauce, including some flavored applesauce and apple pie filling. This “family-friendly” class will teach you which apples are good for which items and how to process apple products for longer storage. Tuition: $21. Instructor: Angela Wright.
• “Introduction to Wine" #4760, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, TSB Community Room. Become the wine expert among your friends. Spend a FUN evening with a certified sommelier tasting wine, learning the differences in the wine varieties, and learning how to taste, serve, store and buy wines. Seven (7) different wines will be featured. Everyone from the wine novice to experienced wine drinkers are welcome. Must be at least 21 years of age. Tuition: $26. Instructor: Don Furman.
• “Absolute Beginning Loom Knitting: A Beanie Hat" #4774, 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Forest Plaza Activity Room. This class is for the absolute beginner to learn the craft. Learn the skills to make a beanie hat from beginning to end in class. Supplies included. For ages 16 and up. Younger students must be accompanied by an adult. This class meets for 2 sessions. Tuition: $31 (Supplies included). Instructor: Laila Buck.
To pre-register for all classes or for more information, call 641-422-4358 or online at www.niacc.edu.
