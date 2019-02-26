FOREST CITY | NIACC Community Education offers fun, interesting and informative classes for the public.

Classes being offered in Forest City during the month of March includes:

  • Money Life 101 (Class #3454) – 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, TSB Community Room. Learn essential steps you can take towards your financial stability, security and success.  Tuition: $10.
  • Moving Forward on your Own (Class #3455) - 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, TSB Community Room. Explore the impact of grief and emotions, the three stages of widowhood, avoiding common financial mistakes and next steps. Tuition: $10.
  • Spring Clean Your Body; Detox with Food (Class #3482) – 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, FCHS. Fill up with knowledge that you can use to make decisions about healthy eating. Maximum attendance: 10. Tuition: $23.

To pre-register for all classes or for more information, call 641-422-4358 or online at www.niacc.edu.

