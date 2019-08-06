Beginning on Monday, Aug, 19, the NIACC Community Education 2019 Fall “EXPLORE” Continuing Education Catalog will be arriving through the mail.

If you do not receive one, check with your post office immediately as they oftentimes have extras, or call the NIACC - Garner office, 641-923-2252.

Also, watch for the NIACC Community Education flier in the Winnebago-Hancock Shopper. Post it on your refrigerator as a reminder to register early for classes.

