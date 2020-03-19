Z'Mariks newest offer: Buy a bowl, get a roll

Buy a bowl, get a roll.

Scott Akers, the owner of Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe in Mason City, is doing his best to make people smile in these uncertain times. Akers newest promotion is what he calls "buy a bowl, get a roll." If customers come in and order a regular-sized item, they get roll of toilet paper for free, signed with a message of thanks from Akers.

Akers, who has owned the restaurant since early December, was inspired to start the promotion this week, since the COVID-19 outbreak has made toilet paper hard to find at area stores. Z'Mariks get its shipments of toilet paper in large quantities, at 96 rolls to a case. After thinking up the promotion, Akers went to his local bank, and pitched the idea to his banker.

"There were five employees there, and they all burst into laughter," Akers said. "I was like, 'I think my instincts were right on that one."