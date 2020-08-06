YSS Francis Lauer unveils $3.8M project at Mason City campus to better serve more youth, families

“Some people will ask, ‘Is it because the need of mental health has become greater?’ I don't think it's necessarily that. I think it’s the stigma has been less,” Hansen said. “There are still a lot of people out there who aren’t receiving help that need help, but our hope is just to continue our outreach in that way.”

In order to continue to expand its outreach and improve its services, YSS Francis Lauer has undertaken a $3.8 million transformation project at its Mason City campus.

The transformation comprises five phases.

“We're not leaving any space in the building untouched,” Hansen said.

The 30,000-square-foot campus located west of North Eisenhower Avenue was constructed 20 years ago at a time when it was “acceptable to build an institutionalized facility for youth” featuring brick walls, dark colors and metal doors, Hansen said.

The team at YSS has spent years researching, planning and preparing for an opportunity to address the needs of youth and families in North Iowa reflected in the transformation project.

The campus transformation will place an emphasis on trauma-informed care and design, offering a welcoming environment conducive to recovery.