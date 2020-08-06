YSS Francis Lauer unveils $3.8M project at Mason City campus to better serve more youth, families

YSS Francis Lauer has served youth and families in North Iowa for more than 50 years.
And during that time, the demand for mental health, addiction treatment and crisis services has outgrown its Mason City campus.
“With the growth that we’ve experienced over the last two and a half years, it’s really shown how big of a need it has been to do this remodel and to get more people in here to serve,” said Shanda Hansen, YSS Francis Lauer Community-Based Center director. “There are so many people in North Iowa that are going unserved.”
YSS Francis Lauer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formerly known as Francis Lauer Youth Services, opened in 1968.
In 2016, Francis Lauer merged with YSS, expanding inpatient and outpatient services for children and families of all ages.
The number of clients, medication appointments and therapy sessions have increased 390%, 354% and 268%, respectively, within the past two years, according to organizational data.
YSS Francis Lauer has seen the most growth in its outpatient services.
“Those programs have just exploded,” she said.
In 2019, the organization served 618 individuals in outpatient mental health counseling and 114 individuals in outpatient substance abuse counseling, a 63% and 28% increase, respectively, over the previous year.
“Some people will ask, ‘Is it because the need of mental health has become greater?’ I don't think it's necessarily that. I think it’s the stigma has been less,” Hansen said. “There are still a lot of people out there who aren’t receiving help that need help, but our hope is just to continue our outreach in that way.”
In order to continue to expand its outreach and improve its services, YSS Francis Lauer has undertaken a $3.8 million transformation project at its Mason City campus.
The transformation comprises five phases.
“We're not leaving any space in the building untouched,” Hansen said.
The 30,000-square-foot campus located west of North Eisenhower Avenue was constructed 20 years ago at a time when it was “acceptable to build an institutionalized facility for youth” featuring brick walls, dark colors and metal doors, Hansen said.
The team at YSS has spent years researching, planning and preparing for an opportunity to address the needs of youth and families in North Iowa reflected in the transformation project.
The campus transformation will place an emphasis on trauma-informed care and design, offering a welcoming environment conducive to recovery.
“Every family and child that comes to us has some former trauma whether it's diagnosed or not,” Hansen said. “Our hope for this remodel is to make this environment feel like it's a place that they can come get help and they feel comfortable doing so.”
Brodie Long, YSS Francis Lauer communications and development coordinator, said the organization is increasing natural light, implementing brighter colors, installing carpeting and more to deinstitutionalize the campus and improve the environment for its clients.
There are also more lounge-like areas to gather and socialize, he said.
“It promotes more of a sense of community,” Long said. “It just focuses more on them being able to heal and focus on recovery.”
Construction on the first two phases of the transformation, including a new detached 6,000-square-foot wellness center and renovation of its adolescent addiction treatment inpatient unit, began in November.
The steel for the gymnasium, donated by Sukup Manufacturing, is expected to arrive in mid-August.
Once the new gymnasium is completed, the old one will be remodeled into a new crisis intake center.
YSS Francis Lauer is also updating its education wing and expanding its outpatient behavioral health clinic as well as upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and fire alarms to ready the campus for the future.
“Our hope is by reconfiguring the outpatient clinic that we can have more providers, therefore serve more people, and we estimate that we'll be able to serve 200-plus more people through our clinic with those additions,” Hansen said.
She said YSS Francis Lauer decided it wouldn’t move forward on the next phases of the transformation project until it has cash on hand.
Although the organization has already secured more than $2.8 million for the project, it launched the Building Hope Community Campaign, a capital campaign to raise the remaining $1 million in funds needed, Monday.
The foundation for the campaign has been laid by the donations of Steve and Vicki Sukup ($1 million), Richard O. Jacobson Foundation ($1 million), First Citizens Charitable Foundation ($200,000) and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa ($200,000) as well as commitments from the Hanson Family Foundation, County Social Services and the Roy J. Carver Charitable Foundation.
“We’ve been planning for a long time and we've really kept it quiet for as long as we can, but the level of support that we’ve had … they’re gifts that will allow us to continue reaching our goal.
“There are some really wonderful people behind this project already, and we're excited to get more.”
For more information or to contribute to the Building Hope Community Campaign, visit www.yss.org/buildinghope/ or call Shanda Hansen at 641-423-7362 Ext. 5225 or email her at shansen@yss.org.
Checks can also be mailed to YSS Francis Lauer at 50 N. Eisenhower Ave. Mason City, IA 50401 with “Building Hope” in the memo line.
