‘Young people are the future’: Peterson Jean-Pierre joins the Mason City Board of Education
From Miami, Fla. to Mason City, Iowa, Peterson Jean-Pierre has experienced many cultures, states and cities. Now, after his experiences growing up, he wants to make sure adults care as much about young people as much as adults cared for him when he was a kid.

Peterson JP

Jean-Pierre

That’s why Jean-Pierre applied for the vacant director position on the Mason City Board of Education.

“I believe the young people are the future as well,” Jean-Pierre said. “Our job is to continue to pass the baton forward. We lay the foundations and they continue to take steps ahead of us.”

After an interview process in front of the board, and the public watching from home, the board selected him to serve with them at the Nov. 16 board meeting.

"I just felt like it was a different style of interviewing for me," Jean-Pierre said. "I never had to be in that type of predicament where I’m being judged by a panel like that, as well as being judged by the community as the interview process was going on."

Before the board selected Jean-Pierre, it gave all six candidates an opportunity to speak and give background information about who they are and why they are applying for the position. After they spoke, each member of the board asked a question or two during an interview process.

“I’m just impressed with how many different backgrounds we’re voting on, because they all have something special they can contribute,” director Alan Steckman said at the meeting. “I find this a very difficult decision to make.”

After the interview process, the board was asked to write down their first and second choices on a piece of paper. Superintendent Dave Versteeg collected the notes and vice president Jodi Draper shared the results.

Jean-Pierre had the most overall votes, with all five present board members including him as their first or second choice.

Peterson Jean-Pierre

Peterson Jean-Pierre is sworn in at Monday night's board of education meeting.

“The biggest thing, I was surprised to be the person who got the most votes,” Jean-Pierre said. “That took me by surprise as well. It was an exciting feeling that, this is something else I can say I tried it, I gave it a shot and I succeeded. Now it’s time to continue to push forward and work hard at this.”

Peterson is originally from Miami, Fla. He traveled to earn his Associate’s Degree from Rochester Community College in Minnesota, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Waldorf University, where he also played football.

He went on to get his Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership with an emphasis in Criminal Justice. Now, at 29 years old with two kids, he works as a juvenile court officer for Cerro Gordo County and a trainer for the Elite Boxing Academy.

As a director, Jean-Pierre says he has a lot to learn about the ins and outs of working on a school board.

“Especially when it comes to the financial aspect of what the board has to handle,” Jean-Pierre said. “That will be something that’s definitely new to me. I want to soak up as much information as I can.”

Jean-Pierre says he’s thankful for the opportunity and that he’s ready to get started.

“Even though the way that the interview process worked, it was the panel who essentially voted me in – after being named director, the support I received from the community was amazing,” Jean-Pierre said. “I can’t wait to work with them and for them.”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

