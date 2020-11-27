‘Young people are the future’: Peterson Jean-Pierre joins the Mason City Board of Education

From Miami, Fla. to Mason City, Iowa, Peterson Jean-Pierre has experienced many cultures, states and cities. Now, after his experiences growing up, he wants to make sure adults care as much about young people as much as adults cared for him when he was a kid.

That’s why Jean-Pierre applied for the vacant director position on the Mason City Board of Education.

“I believe the young people are the future as well,” Jean-Pierre said. “Our job is to continue to pass the baton forward. We lay the foundations and they continue to take steps ahead of us.”

After an interview process in front of the board, and the public watching from home, the board selected him to serve with them at the Nov. 16 board meeting.

"I just felt like it was a different style of interviewing for me," Jean-Pierre said. "I never had to be in that type of predicament where I’m being judged by a panel like that, as well as being judged by the community as the interview process was going on."

Before the board selected Jean-Pierre, it gave all six candidates an opportunity to speak and give background information about who they are and why they are applying for the position. After they spoke, each member of the board asked a question or two during an interview process.