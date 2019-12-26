Yesterday's Mason City Christmas temperatures nearly broke a record
Yesterday's Mason City Christmas temperatures nearly broke a record

It was a warm Christmas in Mason City this year. So warm it almost broke a weather record. 

That's according to the National Weather Service.

Yesterday, Christmas Day, the temperature reached a high of 50 degrees at 2:23 p.m. 

That's just a 2-degree difference from the warmest Mason City Christmas on record, which was set in 1936: 52 degrees.

And with zero inches of precipitation, there was no hope for a white Christmas in sight.

On the flip side, the lowest temperature recorded on Christmas in Mason City was -21 — without windchill. That was in 2000. 

The National Weather Service's climate record spans from 1893 to 2019. 

For central Iowa, this really was the warmest Christmas on record by a few degrees here and there. Temperature records were set in Des Moines, Waterloo, Ottumwa and Lamoni. The previous records dated back to the '20s and '30s.

