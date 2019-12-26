Yesterday's Mason City Christmas temperatures nearly broke a record

It was a warm Christmas in Mason City this year. So warm it almost broke a weather record.

That's according to the National Weather Service.

Yesterday, Christmas Day, the temperature reached a high of 50 degrees at 2:23 p.m.

That's just a 2-degree difference from the warmest Mason City Christmas on record, which was set in 1936: 52 degrees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

And with zero inches of precipitation, there was no hope for a white Christmas in sight.

On the flip side, the lowest temperature recorded on Christmas in Mason City was -21 — without windchill. That was in 2000.

The National Weather Service's climate record spans from 1893 to 2019.

For central Iowa, this really was the warmest Christmas on record by a few degrees here and there. Temperature records were set in Des Moines, Waterloo, Ottumwa and Lamoni. The previous records dated back to the '20s and '30s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0