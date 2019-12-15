{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Yang

Andrew Yang, a Democratic candidate for president, speaks at a town hall meeting in Cleveland, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. 

 AP, file

Incentivizing health activities and frequent physician checkups, as well as incentivizing food banks and clinics to partner to promote accessibility, are among Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s proposals to boost food security.

“As a country, we should offer incentives for food banks and clinics to partner together to promote food accessibility and reduce health disparities, and encourage doctors to educate their patients about the importance of diet, nutrition, and physical activity on overall health,” the New York entrepreneur said in a statement. “Our focus on healthcare needs to shift from paying for it when we get sick, to educating ourselves in preventative care and ensuring everyone has access to affordable, nutritious food, actions that will make us healthier and reduce costs.”

