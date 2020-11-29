Worth County wants improper deer disposal to stop

Though the regular gun season for deer hunting in Iowa hasn't started yet — that begins on Dec. 5 — Worth County officials are already having some trouble with deer carcasses.
Within the past three to four weeks, the sheriff's office has received two different calls about deer carcasses being left behind without heads which is a violation of disposal rules set by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The first of the cases was found near Joice, while the other was near Northwood. According to Sheriff Dan Fank, the former was found on the roadside while the latter was found on private property. He said there's no reason to believe that the two cases are at all related but did express frustration with the situation.
"It's a waste of a natural resource. That’s a lot of good meat that’s being wasted there," Fank said. "It’s just wrong. And then people have to find the carcass like that if it’s along the roadway." According to Fank, this is something that the county has seen in the past, but not quite to the same extent as now.
On its website, the Iowa DNR emphasizes that a carcass or bones should not be left to decay on the land.
"Disposal with residential waste is permissible. Contact your local waste hauler for requirements," the Iowa DNR website explains. "Make absolutely sure not to transport and dump carcasses outside of the area where the deer were shot as this will spread the disease to new areas."
Support Local Journalism
A major reason for the emphasis is that carcasses just left to rot can become a source for scavenging animals which, on or near a roadway, is a danger for drivers. If a carcass is improperly disposed of elsewhere, say a river or stream, it can affect water and land quality for wildlife in that specific area.
While not a rampant problem, more than a few such cases have popped up in recent weeks, months and years.
A little more than a week ago, the Des Moines Register reported that a pair of Polk County teenagers were cited after police said that they intentionally ran down a deer with their truck. The story by William Morris noted that, according to the Iowa DNR, the driver was cited for "careless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, prohibited destructive acts, hunting on a game refuge, illegal taking of deer and no deer license or tag."
Meanwhile, the passenger was cited for "hunting on a game refuge and restriction on taking game." According to the story by Morris, both will lose hunting and fishing privileges for a year.
In Oct. 2019, conservation officers for the Iowa DNR charged two Glidden men with numerous deer hunting violations, including poaching.
According to the press release from the Iowa DNR, Joshua R. Snyder, 39, of Glidden, was charged with "one count of interference with official acts, two counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer, illegal transportation of deer, and several tagging and license violations in Carroll County." His father, Kenneth F. Snyder, 59, of Glidden, was charged with "four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer in Carroll County, as an indirect result of the initial investigation."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 1
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 2
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 3
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 4
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 5
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 6
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 7
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 8
GBall Clear Lake vs. Charles City 9
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!