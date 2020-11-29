Worth County wants improper deer disposal to stop

Though the regular gun season for deer hunting in Iowa hasn't started yet — that begins on Dec. 5 — Worth County officials are already having some trouble with deer carcasses.

Within the past three to four weeks, the sheriff's office has received two different calls about deer carcasses being left behind without heads which is a violation of disposal rules set by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The first of the cases was found near Joice, while the other was near Northwood. According to Sheriff Dan Fank, the former was found on the roadside while the latter was found on private property. He said there's no reason to believe that the two cases are at all related but did express frustration with the situation.

"It's a waste of a natural resource. That’s a lot of good meat that’s being wasted there," Fank said. "It’s just wrong. And then people have to find the carcass like that if it’s along the roadway." According to Fank, this is something that the county has seen in the past, but not quite to the same extent as now.