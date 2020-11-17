Worth County Treasurer's office open by appointment only

As of Monday, the Worth County Treasurer's office is open for select business again.
According to a post on the office's website, Worth County residents can now set up appointments for driver's licenses and title transfers.
The post then makes clear that registration renewals and taxes can be paid through iowatreasurers.org, by mail or by dropping them in the mail slot at the office's front door. Drive exams are slated for Wednesdays. Masks are required for getting into the building.
"If you would like to make an appointment for either your drivers license or a title transfer please call 641-324-2942," the post stated. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Like other governmental agencies in the area, the office is closing for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
