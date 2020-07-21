Worth County man facing second round of federal drug-trafficking charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A grand jury in U.S. District Court indicted a North Iowa man last week on six counts related to drug trafficking, bringing his total pending-charges count to 25 in the past nine months.

Armondo Gahieka Grays Jr., 28, of Manly, is facing the federal charges after a traffic stop by Clear Lake police for speeding on July 2.

According to court documents, Grays fled the traffic stop on foot, running across two lanes of a highway. After a brief chase, he tripped and fell in a parking lot, where was apprehended.

Once Grays was placed in the officer's car, he apparently kicked and damaged the inside of the door to the point that it would not close properly

A search of Grays' vehicle led officers to the discovery of three semi-automatic handguns and prepackaged quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, MDMA (ecstasy) and heroin.

The federal indictment lists the six charges as: one count of possession of firearms by a felon; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance; one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and one count of possession of firearms during and in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.