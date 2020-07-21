Worth County man facing second round of federal drug-trafficking charges

A grand jury in U.S. District Court indicted a North Iowa man last week on six counts related to drug trafficking, bringing his total pending-charges count to 25 in the past nine months.
Armondo Gahieka Grays Jr., 28, of Manly, is facing the federal charges after a traffic stop by Clear Lake police for speeding on July 2.
According to court documents, Grays fled the traffic stop on foot, running across two lanes of a highway. After a brief chase, he tripped and fell in a parking lot, where was apprehended.
Once Grays was placed in the officer's car, he apparently kicked and damaged the inside of the door to the point that it would not close properly
A search of Grays' vehicle led officers to the discovery of three semi-automatic handguns and prepackaged quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, MDMA (ecstasy) and heroin.
The federal indictment lists the six charges as: one count of possession of firearms by a felon; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance; one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and one count of possession of firearms during and in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Nearly identical charges have also been filed in Cerro Gordo County, but may be vacated because of the federal case.
Grays does, however, have to answer to three local charges for the speeding ticket, plus one count each of interference with official acts and criminal mischief.
In addition to the most recent mountain of charges, a total of 16 similar but unrelated local and federal charges are also pending against Grays, for incidents taking place in Cerro Gordo County in May and January of 2020 and in Worth County in November 2019.
Grays' November arrest resulted in a parole revocation for which he was sentenced to the remaining 62 days of a 2008 prison sentence, which stemmed from burglary and drug-related convictions that year.
Grays was in custody after his January arrest for just over two months before judge Adam Sauer ordered Grays to be released on his own recognizance, on March 10, 2020, pending trial.
After being released, Grays went on to add the May and July 2 arrests to local and federal court dockets.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
