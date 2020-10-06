Worth County 4-H to hold Zoom meeting Oct. 11

The Worth County 4-H will host its annual “4-H Fire-up” from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 11 via Zoom.

All new and prospective 4-H members are encouraged to participate. There will be presentations and an opportunity for 4-H members sign up. Due to complications of the pandemic all newly enrolled 4-H members will have the regular $30 enrollment fee paid by the Worth County 4-H Foundation. Worth County 4-H members that are re-enrolling will pay half of the normal cost and will be able to re-enroll for the 2020-21 4-H program year at the $15 level.

There will be a list of 4-H club leader contacts and a look at what programs are available to 4-H members in Worth County.

Register for the meeting with Mindy Tenold, Worth County 4-H youth coordinator at 641-390-1461 or email her at mtenold@iastate.edu. You can also contact Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension education specialist at djohn@iastate.edu or call him at 641-390-0795. Families may also call Lacey Waller at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531.

