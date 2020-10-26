 Skip to main content
Work begins on Buddy Holly Place in Clear Lake
Work begins on Buddy Holly Place in Clear Lake

Buddy Holly Place

Complete Concrete of Clear Lake begins work on Buddy Holly Place on Monday morning. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-November.

Motorists won’t be able to access Buddy Holly Place from Eighth Avenue North to U.S. Highway 18 in Clear Lake for at least the next week.

The roadway segment closed Monday morning as Complete Concrete, of Clear Lake, began work to narrow it to accommodate railroad crossing safety improvements.

“They’re going to shut down Buddy Holly for about a week there from Eighth to the highway, get the roadway narrowing done and then city staff will take down one of the traffic signal lights to get that lined up,” said Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm Inc.

The Clear Lake City Council awarded the project to Complete Concrete for $49,591 in September.

The council’s vote came after it approved a crossing safety improvements agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation, or Iowa DOT, for the Buddy Holly Place railroad crossing and set the date to receive competitive bids for its portion of the project.

The project received federal funding from the highway-railroad crossing safety program, which promotes public safety at rail crossings and near rail lines throughout the state, in fiscal year 2019.

In October 2018, the city approved an agreement with the Iowa DOT and the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad for the funding.

That agreement, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory explained to the council on Sept. 8, focused on the railroad company’s improvements at the Buddy Holly Place railroad crossing.

Currently, the crossing at Buddy Holly Place has signals but no gate arms, but the Iowa DOT and Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad have determined the crossing would be safer if it had new signals and gate arms.

Initially, the city thought it’d be able to maintain its four-lane configuration south of Highway 18, but after the railroad company completed its preliminary engineering, it was determined the intersection would have to be modified to comply with federal regulations.

To meet the federal regulations, the city will reduce the number of vehicle lanes from four to three on Buddy Holly Place south of Highway 18, combining the northbound and eastern right-turn lane.

The intersection will be similar to the North Eighth Street and Highway 18 intersection.

Additional improvements by the city consist of narrowing Buddy Holly Place by removing the eastern right-turn lane and installing new curb and gutter, re-striping the roadway to delineate the three-lane configuration and modifying the existing traffic signals at the Buddy Holly Place and Highway 18 intersection so they’re interconnected with the new railroad signals.

The estimated cost of the city’s portion of the project, including the construction, signal modifications and interconnection, pavement markings and engineering, is $155,165, but Clear Lake is eligible for 100% reimbursement from the Iowa DOT.

The signal modifications and interconnection will be done through a separate contract.

Complete Concrete is anticipated to be done with the work on Buddy Holly Place by mid-November. 

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

