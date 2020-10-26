Work begins on Buddy Holly Place in Clear Lake

Motorists won’t be able to access Buddy Holly Place from Eighth Avenue North to U.S. Highway 18 in Clear Lake for at least the next week.

The roadway segment closed Monday morning as Complete Concrete, of Clear Lake, began work to narrow it to accommodate railroad crossing safety improvements.

“They’re going to shut down Buddy Holly for about a week there from Eighth to the highway, get the roadway narrowing done and then city staff will take down one of the traffic signal lights to get that lined up,” said Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm Inc.

The Clear Lake City Council awarded the project to Complete Concrete for $49,591 in September.

The council’s vote came after it approved a crossing safety improvements agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation, or Iowa DOT, for the Buddy Holly Place railroad crossing and set the date to receive competitive bids for its portion of the project.

The project received federal funding from the highway-railroad crossing safety program, which promotes public safety at rail crossings and near rail lines throughout the state, in fiscal year 2019.