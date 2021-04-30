Woman charged with stealing over quarter million dollars from Mason City church

A woman accused of stealing over a quarter million dollars from a local church is slated to enter a guilty plea in federal court next month.

Melissa Noland, who was formerly employed as a financial records keeper by First United Methodist Church in Mason City, was charged with felony wire fraud after transferring $274,000 from church accounts for her personal use, according documents filed by acting U.S. Attorney Sean Berry.

Federal authorities say Noland skimmed money from church bank and payroll accounts between 2015 and 2019, with over a large portion of the funds used the funds to pay off her personal credit card debt.

Noland is scheduled to plead guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court on May 12.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.