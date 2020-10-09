 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested for masturbating in front of Mason City preschool
0 comments
alert

Woman arrested for masturbating in front of Mason City preschool

{{featured_button_text}}
Krista Elizabeth Mary

Krista Elizabeth Mary

An Ackley woman is facing charges after witnesses say she exposed herself and masturbated across the street from a preschool on Thursday.

Krista Elizabeth Mary, 40, was arrested on and charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Employees of a preschool near the 400 block of North Pennsylvania notified police that a woman could be seen outside across the street exposing her breasts and vagina. A short time later, she began masturbating, according to court documents.

While a number of employees who were outside appear to have witnessed the incident, the police report does not state if Mary's actions were within the eyeline of any children.

Mary is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1,000 bond. An initial court date is not yet available.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette

Miss a day, miss a lot. Catch up on the news you might have missed this week: 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamaican musician channels her inner Nina Simone to pull through the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News