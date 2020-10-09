Woman arrested for masturbating in front of Mason City preschool

An Ackley woman is facing charges after witnesses say she exposed herself and masturbated across the street from a preschool on Thursday.

Krista Elizabeth Mary, 40, was arrested on and charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Employees of a preschool near the 400 block of North Pennsylvania notified police that a woman could be seen outside across the street exposing her breasts and vagina. A short time later, she began masturbating, according to court documents.

While a number of employees who were outside appear to have witnessed the incident, the police report does not state if Mary's actions were within the eyeline of any children.

Mary is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1,000 bond. An initial court date is not yet available.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.