Wintry road conditions expected this weekend

Though Iowans enjoyed an unprecedentedly warm — and in some cases record-breaking — Christmas, it looks like the opposite can be expected this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system moving across the Great Plains this weekend will bring rain and possibly snow, creating the potential for wintry travel impacts.

In Mason City, Friday's high will near 36 degrees.

That evening, snow can be expected before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, which could mix with sleet between 4 and 5 a.m., followed by sleet or freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's high will be around 44 degrees.

Little to no snow or ice accumulation is anticipated. New precipitation may amount to between three quarters and one inch.

On Sunday, rain perhaps mixed with snow is remains a possibility, with a high near 42 and a low near 22.

With that in mind, check weather and road conditions before travelling this weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.