Winter weather alert: More snow on the way tonight, tomorrow
Winter weather alert: More snow on the way tonight, tomorrow

Wednesday snowfall forecast

The latest wintry weather system is expected to reach Iowa early Wednesday morning, bringing with it a mix of rain and snow that will last throughout the week.

This week's system will have temperatures lingering around the low to mid-30s. Light snow and rain is expected to mix on and off.

With those around-freezing temperatures, melting snow during the day and re-freezing at night will make for slippery, hazardous road conditions.

Snow in Mason City is anticipated to begin after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday's snowfall is now expected to reach between 3 and 4 inches, while Thursday and Friday's precipitation will be between 2 and 3 inches.

While last weekend's system had winds in excess of 30 mph, wind speeds this time around are expected to fall between the range of 5 and 10 mph. This could still affect visibility conditions, however, which are currently expected to fall between 1 and 3 miles.

To check the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit 511ia.org.

For the latest area weather information, check globegazette.com/weather.

Download PDF National Weather Service Report
 
 
