Winter Storm Warning updates for Cerro Gordo County

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Cerro Gordo County from 11 a.m. today until 6 p.m. tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning also covers Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Marshall and Tama Counties.
Travel is no longer recommended on I-80 west of Stuart.
Today's snowstorm will spread from southwest to northeast across Iowa, with north-central Iowa facing the brunt of the oncoming storm, bringing about blizzard or near-blizzard conditions.
Snowfall, which will reach Mason City soon, will start light, but grow more intense. Moderate to heavy snowfall is underway over parts of western, central and southern Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Windchill values could be as low as -10, and wind speeds throughout the day will range from 13 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Friday snowfall is now estimated to be between 4 and 6 inches.
The worst of the storm will be this afternoon into the late evening. Snow is expected to transition into freezing rain, becoming all snow again by 3 a.m. This will be followed by "rapidly cooling temperatures," creating the potential for "flash freeze" conditions on roadways, with blowing snow reducing visibility.
Saturday's chance of snowfall before noon is about forty percent. Daytime windchill could be as low as -20. Wind speeds will range from 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Bitterly cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills as low as 30 below are expected to follow Saturday night through Sunday.
Plan to expect slippery driving conditions and low visibility. Wind gusts bring the risk of bringing down trees and power lines.
Check weather and travel conditions before considering travel this weekend by dialing 511 or visiting iowadot.gov.
If you must, remember to keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, like an extra flashlight, winter wear, blankets, food and water.