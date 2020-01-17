Winter Storm Warning updates for Cerro Gordo County

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Cerro Gordo County from 11 a.m. today until 6 p.m. tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning also covers Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Marshall and Tama Counties.

Travel is no longer recommended on I-80 west of Stuart.

Today's snowstorm will spread from southwest to northeast across Iowa, with north-central Iowa facing the brunt of the oncoming storm, bringing about blizzard or near-blizzard conditions.

Snowfall, which will reach Mason City soon, will start light, but grow more intense. Moderate to heavy snowfall is underway over parts of western, central and southern Iowa.

Windchill values could be as low as -10, and wind speeds throughout the day will range from 13 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday snowfall is now estimated to be between 4 and 6 inches.