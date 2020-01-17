Winter Storm Warning: The lull before the next wave

We're not out of this yet.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Cerro Gordo County from until 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning also covers Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Marshall and Tama counties.

As the storm continues to move northeast, later tonight North Iowa will see a lull in the snowfall.

Don't be fooled, says the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to transition into up to 0.1 inches of freezing rain, before snow begins falling again by 3 a.m. This will be followed by "rapidly cooling temperatures," creating the potential for "flash freeze" conditions on roadways, with blowing snow reducing visibility.

There is little to no chance of snow during the day Saturday. However, patchy blowing snow and wind gusts as high as 47 mph mean low visibility driving conditions will be likely. Daytime windchill could be as low as -20.

Bitterly cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills as low as 30 below are expected to continue into Saturday night through Sunday.

Cold temperatures will linger throughout the week.