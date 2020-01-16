Winter Storm Warning takes effect in Cerro Gordo County

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cerro Gordo County.

The warning also covers Emmet, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Grodo, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Sac, Calhoun, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Tama, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Marion and Mahaska Counties.

The Mason City area, along with much of the rest of North Iowa, can expect windchill values between 20 and 25 below during the day today, and windchill as low as 10 below tonight.

Come Friday, north-central Iowa will face the brunt of the oncoming storm, approaching near-blizzard conditions.

Snow in Mason City is expected to begin mainly after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. But patchy blowing snow will have also picked up by 9 a.m.

Windchill values could be as low as -10, and wind speeds throughout the day will range from 13 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

The worst of the storm will be Friday afternoon into the late evening. Come evening, the snow could transition into a mix with freezing rain, becoming all snow again by 3 a.m.