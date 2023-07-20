July 7-13 Winnebago County Land Transactions:
July 7 – Grantor Inghild Vanauken, Grantees Gene and Marivic Lopes, Warranty Deed, W/EXC TR IN SE SE 36-098-24, $240,500.00.
July 7 – Grantors Gene and Marivic Lopes, Grantees Angel Miguel Sanchez and Serrano Maldonado Andriamin, Warranty Deed, W/EXC FOREST CITY ORIGINAL TOWN FC Lot 8, Block 18, $145,000.00.
July 10 – Grantors Freedom Mortgage Corp. and Vovius Mortgage Solutions LLC, Grantees Ryan Hyde and Chloe Fields, Warranty Deed, FOREST CITY ORIGINAL TOWN FC Lot 5, Block 15 Parcel 1135232007, $95,000.00.
July 11 – Grantors Timothy and Linda Halvorsen, Grantees Wayne and Gloria Johnson, Warranty Deed, PARCEL C SW 13-098-24, $15,000.00.
July 13 – Grantor Fleener Properties LLC, Grantee K & J Storage LLC, Warranty Deed, PARCELS A & B THOMPSON ORIGINAL TOWN TH Lots 16-29, Block: 30, $32,500.00.