Willowbrook Mall store owner: Shoppers eager for holiday décor and gifts

Home and Gift Gallery in Mason City began displaying holiday merchandise in late October.

Just a few weeks later, some items at the store in Willowbrook Mall had sold out.

“I have been selling Christmas like crazy,” said owner Linda Judge-Peterson.

Sales were good even with the unseasonably warm weather early in November, according to Judge-Peterson. She said it usually takes cold temperatures to put people in the mood for holiday shopping.

The COVID-19 pandemic might be a reason for the brisk sales, according to Judge-Peterson.

“They (customers) don’t know what’s going to happen, so they are getting things while they can," she said.

The store has themed trees on display, such as a cardinal tree and gnome tree. The trees aren’t for sale, but the decorations on them are.

“I have done so well with gnomes,” Judge-Peterson said. “I’ve had to reorder them already.”

Home and Gift Gallery also sells greeting cards, including humorous ones.

“I love to hear people laugh as they read the cards,” Judge-Peterson said.