Willowbrook Mall store owner: Shoppers eager for holiday décor and gifts

Home and Gift Gallery in Mason City began displaying holiday merchandise in late October.
Just a few weeks later, some items at the store in Willowbrook Mall had sold out.
“I have been selling Christmas like crazy,” said owner Linda Judge-Peterson.
Sales were good even with the unseasonably warm weather early in November, according to Judge-Peterson. She said it usually takes cold temperatures to put people in the mood for holiday shopping.
The COVID-19 pandemic might be a reason for the brisk sales, according to Judge-Peterson.
“They (customers) don’t know what’s going to happen, so they are getting things while they can," she said.
The store has themed trees on display, such as a cardinal tree and gnome tree. The trees aren’t for sale, but the decorations on them are.
“I have done so well with gnomes,” Judge-Peterson said. “I’ve had to reorder them already.”
Home and Gift Gallery also sells greeting cards, including humorous ones.
“I love to hear people laugh as they read the cards,” Judge-Peterson said.
Food items such as soup, chocolate, jellies and dips have been selling well, she said, noting customer are buying them for Christmas presents.
This year, the store is carrying some gluten-free food options as well.
Home and Gift Gallery also is selling truffles, caramel and toffee.
Judge-Peterson has already sold out of some items in the Mud Pie line, which includes children and adult clothes, as well as pottery.
Clothes, purses and scarves are also selling well, she said.
The store carries small paintings of cardinals that light up, which make for great Christmas decorations.
“There make really, really good gifts for people in nursing homes,” Judge-Peterson said. “Cardinals are always a seller at Christmas.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!